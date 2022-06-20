MLB DFS: Logan Webb, Josh Winckowski Top Leverage Pitchers for Monday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Logan Webb, Josh Winckowski

Logan Webb enters tonight seeing single-digit ownership, which has plenty to do with going up against the dominant Atlanta Braves lineup. In June, the Braves rank top three in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ and first in both Barrel% and HardHit%. Webb is putting together a good season as his xERA and xFIP are below 3.50. He’s shown an ability to limit opponents’ power and solid contact given his low HR/9 and Barrel%, which gives us confidence he’ll be able to limit damage without having that high strikeout upside to compensate. Webb is not overly expensive, priced at $8400 on DraftKings, so getting him in your lineups as a guy with a high floor is a safe play to make while giving up little in the process.

How bad have the Detroit Tigers been this season? They rank dead last in the league in ISO and wRC+ and are .001 away from being dead last in wOBA as well. Josh Winckowski is by no means a special pitcher, but given how bad the Tigers are, they can allow any opponent to pinch a gem. Tonight will be Winckowski’s third career start, and he was able to gain some confidence following a scoreless outing in his previous start against the Oakland A’s. The Tigers are just as bad, if not worse, than the A’s, so expecting a similar performance is reasonable. Last Wednesday, before Winckowski’s previous start, he was near the top of our optimal board given his affordability and horrible opponent. The affordability and awful opponent are still present tonight, but we are now expecting to see him owned at half of last week’s anticipated mark under nearly identical circumstances. Now, he has a strong outing under his belt, so if you backed him last week, you would be foolish not to double down on him tonight.