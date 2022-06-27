Baseball
11:29 AM, June 27, 2022
MLB DFS: Lucas Giolito, Kevin Gausman Top Optimal Pitchers for Monday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Lucas Giolito, Kevin Gausman
Lucas Giolito takes the crown as the top pitcher on our optimal while also seeing significant leverage in his favor. That leverage does not come as a surprise, as Giolito has been absolutely dreadful as of late, highlighted by his 9.00 ERA over four starts in June. The high strikeout upside that once was the calling card of a Giolito play has also regressed as his K/9 has dipped to 7.28 in June, while his seasonal strikeout percentage is still north of 27%. A strikeout percentage above 27% is something that we can get behind if the opposing factors present themselves, but how favorable is Giolito’s matchup tonight? He’ll be facing the Los Angeles Angels, who have had an equally dreadful June as Giolito with their bottom three ranking in wOBA and wRC+ while strikeout out at the highest clip in the league at nearly 28% for the month. Giolito will have the unproductive offense he needs to break out of his slump along with that high strikeout upside, so if you feel confident enough in Giolito’s whole body of work, grabbing that expected single-digit ownership could turn out to be a play with a very high ceiling. There may not be a better opportunity for Giolito to turn his fortunes around.
Kevin Gausman has also had a rough June, maybe not as bad as Giolito, but nonetheless, there is a window of leverage available for another one of our top optimal pitchers. Gausman will be facing the Boston Red Sox for the third time this season. In his other two starts against them in April, he only allowed a single earned run over 14 innings pitched to go with 17 strikeouts. That looks great, but the Red Sox are a wholly overhauled offense. In April, they ranked 28th in wOBA and wRC+ compared to 5th in both in June. In comparing Giolito to Gausman, Giolito certainly has had a much worse June, but Giolito will be facing a significantly weaker offense with a high strikeout upside. Giolito will be $1500 cheaper on DraftKings while expected to be slightly lesser owned. Even though we would feel safer backing Gausman, he is facing one of the league’s most productive offenses this month, and Giolito gets to be opposed by a dumpster fire. Giolito is not only the higher upside play but has more factors in his favor between the two arms.
