MLB DFS: Luis Garcia, Yusei Kikuchi Top Optimal Pitchers for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers with the highest optimal probabilities: Luis Garcia, Yusei Kikuchi

Luis Garcia takes the mound tonight for the Houston Astros as the top pitcher on our optimal board. Garcia pitched reasonably well on the year thus far as his xERA and xFIP hover slightly above 3.50 while having respectable strikeout production of nearly 26%. He’ll be going up against the Kansas City Royals, who do not have a show-stopping offense. They have some nice pieces in their lineup that essentially only serve as trade bait right now, but they have been performing well as a unit lately. Over the past two weeks, we have seen them right outside the top ten in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. Again, being outside the top ten isn’t spectacular by any means, but when we project for the pitcher to be 40% owned, we would much rather see those rankings be in the bottom ten, ideally bottom five. For comparison sakes, the Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, and San Francisco Giants have performed worse than the Royals in terms of ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, so would you feel comfortable backing a pitcher against those three offenses based on name recognition? Probably not. Staying away from this matchup and finding value in other areas on this loaded slate might be the safer play here.

With the way Yusei Kikuchi has been throwing the ball this season, it sounds silly to have him near the top of the optimal board. That tells us all we need to know about how dreadful the Oakland A’s are. Seasonally, the A’s rank dead last in wOBA and wRC+ and second-worst in ISO, and nothing is signaling any improvement. Kikuchi has been a big letdown for the Toronto Blue Jays as his xERA is over 6.00, and his allowed HardHit% and Barrel% are at 50.9% and 16.8%, both the highest among all pitchers (minimum 60 innings) by a wide margin. This matchup will be horrible, but someone has to come out victorious. The A’s have been so bad this season that backing Kikuchi feels within reason for maybe the first time. However, does Kikuchi have enough going his way to make backing him worth it? Perhaps so, but comparing our two highly owned top pitchers, we see more value with Kikuchi given the lower price, lower ownership, higher strikeout upside, and the A’s as the opponent despite Kikuchi being possibly the worst starting pitcher this season.