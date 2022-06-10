Baseball
BETTING
Daily Fantasy Sports
MLB
MLB Daily Analysis
02:01 PM, June 10, 2022
MLB DFS: Marlins, Mariners as Leverage Stacks for Friday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
STACK IT UP
Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.
Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Marlins, Mariners
The Miami Marlins have been better than advertised this season, having an above-average offense that ranks in the top half of most offensive categories. They come into tonight after a sweep of the Washington Nationals, where they averaged seven runs per game. They will face Luis Garcia of the Astros, who is no slouch but is giving up the most power of his career this season. By no means are the Marlins a fear-inducing offense, but they are no pushover. Miami offers affordability while only expected to be minimally owned, which always provides value. Grabbing the Marlins feels like a high-floor play with minimal risk, so it’s worth considering.
The Seattle Mariners will be up against Rich Hill for the second time this season, where they took four runs off him, chasing him after two innings. Hill embodies an MLB journeyman who is essentially filling a spot in the Boston Red Sox rotation at this point in his career. Over the past two weeks, the Mariners have ranked in the top nine in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, a good sign of the potential damage they can put on Hill. We expect minimal ownership with Seattle while offering us affordability against a mediocre pitcher. Like the Marlins, grabbing the Mariners is a low-risk play with plenty of upside potential.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.