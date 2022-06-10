MLB DFS: Marlins, Mariners as Leverage Stacks for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Marlins, Mariners

The Miami Marlins have been better than advertised this season, having an above-average offense that ranks in the top half of most offensive categories. They come into tonight after a sweep of the Washington Nationals, where they averaged seven runs per game. They will face Luis Garcia of the Astros, who is no slouch but is giving up the most power of his career this season. By no means are the Marlins a fear-inducing offense, but they are no pushover. Miami offers affordability while only expected to be minimally owned, which always provides value. Grabbing the Marlins feels like a high-floor play with minimal risk, so it’s worth considering.

The Seattle Mariners will be up against Rich Hill for the second time this season, where they took four runs off him, chasing him after two innings. Hill embodies an MLB journeyman who is essentially filling a spot in the Boston Red Sox rotation at this point in his career. Over the past two weeks, the Mariners have ranked in the top nine in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, a good sign of the potential damage they can put on Hill. We expect minimal ownership with Seattle while offering us affordability against a mediocre pitcher. Like the Marlins, grabbing the Mariners is a low-risk play with plenty of upside potential.