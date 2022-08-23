MLB DFS: Mets, Angels Top Leverage Stacks for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.

METS HOPE TO SPLIT PIVOTAL SERIES

The New York Mets’ team stack sits atop the leverage board for tonight’s slate ahead of the cross-town showdown against Frankie Montas and the New York Yankees. Montas has not been as advertised in his first few appearances as a Yankee as he has accumulated a 9.00 ERA over three starts. We have seen how well Montas is capable of pitching, so it is safe to assume when, not if, a turnaround is coming.

The New York Mets certainly are not the opponent we would prefer as we await Montas’s resurgence, but the Mets certainly look to this as an opportunity to capitalize on a struggling pitcher and try to force a series split. They have been one of baseball’s best and most consistent offenses all season as they hold strong with top five wOBA and wRC+ rankings and a top ten ISO position in August. This stack is priced on the expensive side but right around where we have seen them with a minimal ownership expectation.

Montas is fully capable of being a great pitcher, but what have we seen to warrant minimal ownership for a dominant offense against him lately? Nothing, so taking this stack has a very high ceiling if Montas continues his August ERA of 9.00.

ANGELS LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

The Los Angeles Angels are a mess of a club right now as they face Corey Kluber and the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. Kluber has been having a serviceable season for the Rays, but nothing spectacular by any means. His expected ERA and FIP are both in a decent spot in the high-3.00 range, but since July 1st, he has a 6.24 ERA over a span of nine starts. He doesn’t have a high strikeout upside given his rate of 21.7% and is also vulnerable to giving up power at times. He already faced the Angels back in May, where he got shelled for eight runs over three innings. Usually, that would concern us, but the Angels are a Triple-A team compared to how they played back in May.

LA is an unquestioned failure as they are currently constructed and continually show no hope for potential improvement. Over the past two weeks, the Angels have had the second-worst wOBA and wRC+ positions in baseball while still having an ISO ranking in the bottom ten. They have struck out at the fourth highest rate in baseball during that same stretch which will undoubtedly aid Kluber’s mediocre K%. This stack is projected to be minimally owned, but it is hard to back this team with any level of confidence unless you are super down on Kluber.