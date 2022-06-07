MLB DFS: Mets, Giants as Leverage Stacks for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Mets, Giants

The Mets have been arguably the most productive offense in the league given their top two rankings in wOBA and wRC+ while not being supplemented by high power numbers with their 18th ranking in ISO. Their opponent, Yu Darvish, might be having the worst year of his ten-year career. His xERA and xFIP are at the second-lowest points of his career, and his strikeout numbers have taken a significant hit. While Darvish is not a horrible pitcher, he has not been good enough to influence the ownership of his opponent’s stack at the point of his career. Getting the Mets at expected minimal ownership is unbelievable value while not overly expensive. They still have to show out at the plate, but if the low ownership projection comes to fruition, this feels like outstanding value.

This season, German Marquez has been brutal for the Rockies as his ERA is now approaching 7.00, with his strikeout percentage being at its lowest mark since his rookie campaign. The Giants’ offense has been consistently good all season as they rank top eight in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ on the year. San Francisco’s stack is also projected to be minimally owned at a reasonable price. Getting the Giants at that value against a pitcher who has not performed offers us an opportunity to pair that stack together with the Mets stack while having the financial flexibility to get other marquee bats and pitchers into our lineups.