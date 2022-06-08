MLB DFS: Mets, Rockies Appearing as Leverage Stacks for Wednesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated by using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Mets, Rockies

We have seen the Mets be consistently productive on the offensive end all season long, given their top two positions with wOBA and wRC+ on the season. They will be facing off against Sean Manaea, who has been respectable in the Padres rotation with an xERA and xFIP hovering around 3.50 and his strikeout production being at the second-highest point of his career at 27.1%. Some of the low ownership we see with the Mets could be due to Yu Darvish shutting them out last night. However, do we expect the Mets to be shut out again, given their consistency all season? While it is still baseball, and anything can happen, the answer is definitely no. Manaea is by no means a lights-out pitcher and only has a slim chance of stifling this offense on back-to-back nights. Stacking up the Mets at low ownership with a reasonable salary will be an intelligent play as New York will likely bounce back.

Tonight will be the Rockies’ third time facing off against Alex Wood this season. They have been able to get 13 hits off of Wood over 9.2 innings pitched. Wood is nothing more of a body in a rotation for the Giants and does not go deep into games or strike out many batters. Over ten starts, Wood has not pitched more than 5.1 innings, so it is safe to expect that we’ll be seeing a good amount of the Giants’ bullpen, which has not been great this season. Out of all bullpens in the majors, San Francisco ranks sixth-worst in ERA and earned runs allowed while having surrendered the third-most hits. The Rockies are not an appealing stack to back, but we expect to see minimal ownership at an affordable price against a mediocre starting pitcher and a poor bullpen. Certainly worth considering some Rockies stacks into your lineups, given that.