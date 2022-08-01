MLB DFS: Nathan Eovaldi, Luis Garcia Top Leverage Pitchers for Monday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Nathan Eovaldi, Luis Garcia

Nathan Eovaldi finds himself in a desirable leverage situation as he’ll battle it out with Houston Astros tonight. Eovaldi has had a brutal stretch over his past three starts, leaving him with over an 11.00 ERA. He faced the Astros in May, where he had a problematic start allowing six earned runs, including five home runs, in not even two innings on the mound. It is not looking like Eovaldi has anything in his favor after a dreadful performance against Houston. Still, seasonally he has not been horrible, with his ERA and FIP being in the low 4.00 range with average strikeout production.

The Astros have featured one of the league’s premier offenses and are positioned near the top of the AL standings. Ranking in the top five in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ for the year while having a sub-20% strikeout rate illustrates the success that Houston has had and why they limit the ownership of the opponent’s starting pitcher on most nights. Eovaldi will undoubtedly be affordable as he has a $7,600 price tag. He is expected to see minimal ownership, but it is difficult to back Eovaldi with confidence against this caliber of opponent, given how poor he has pitched lately and a bad outing against the Astros already under his belt.

In the other dugout, Luis Garcia looks to get the better of Eovaldi as he’ll face off against the Boston Red Sox offense. Garcia has been an efficient piece of the Astros’ juggernaut pitching staff this season with respectable xERA and xFIP numbers in the mid-3.50 range. He has strong strikeout production at nearly 26.5%, but he has difficulty with the long ball as his allowed HR/9 and Barrel% are at higher numbers than we would like.

The Red Sox did not have a good July and look like potential sellers at the trade deadline. They’ve ranked in the bottom eight in wOBA and wRC+ while striking out at the fourth-highest clip en route to only winning eight games for the month. They have been about league average in ISO for the month, which could produce some potential power upside for them given Garcia’s struggles in that department. Garcia is relatively affordable with his $8,600 pricetag on DraftKings. Although we are seeing his ownership on the rise as the day unfolds, he still has a favorable matchup with the affordability making this a play to infuse some financial flexibility into your lineups.