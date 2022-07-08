MLB DFS: Nestor Cortes, Zac Gallen Top Leverage Pitchers for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Nestor Cortes, Zac Gallen

Nestor Cortes gets the ball for the New York Yankees as they head into Fenway Park, giving us a great weekend of rivalry baseball ahead. Cortes is coming in as the most expensive arm on DraftKings for tonight’s slate, opening up a leverage opportunity with him given his price and the formidable opponent in the Red Sox.

The southpaw is having a solid season at the top of the Yankees rotation with a 2.59 xERA, sub-1.00 WHIP, and strong strikeout production at 27.5%. The Red Sox have been a reasonably productive offense as of late, ranking in the top 12 in wOBA and wRC+ with the third most hits over the past two weeks. Cortes has also struggled with power recently as he has given up five home runs over his last three starts, which helps out the Red Sox in this matchup despite their below-average power metrics.

However, Cortes has been too reliable for the Yankees this season to not ride with him tonight when we expect him to be sub-3% owned on DraftKings. Coughing up the spare change for one of baseball’s best pitchers this season is worth taking a chance on as the upside is clear.

Zac Gallen joins Cortes at the top of the leverage board as his Arizona Diamondbacks face off against the Colorado Rockies. It would make more sense as to why we are seeing leverage on Gallen if he was traveling to Coors Field tonight, but he gets to face the Rockies in his home ballpark, who have stunk on the road, ranking 25th in wOBA, 27th in wRC+, and dead last in ISO among all teams on the road.

This season will be Gallen’s third time facing the Rockies, once on the road and once at home. When throwing in Coors, Gallen was pretty average but not terrible as he gave up three earned runs over six innings. When playing at home, which we should be looking at more for tonight, Gallen had his best start of the season, where he tossed seven scoreless innings to go with seven strikeouts.

Gallen is priced pretty affordable at $8300 and looks to see single-digit ownership in a leverage opportunity. The leverage will look silly if he can come close to his previous matchup against the Rockies in Arizona. He’ll offer you a high-floor, high-ceiling opportunity regardless, as it won’t cost you much to roster him, and with recent success on his side, this could end up being a homerun play.