MLB DFS: Orioles, Red Sox Top Leverage Stacks for Monday

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Orioles, Red Sox

The Baltimore Orioles are in a prime leverage opportunity tonight as they will be facing George Kirby for the second time this season. In the first outing, Kirby put together probably his best start of the year with a scoreless six-inning performance with eight strikeouts. As a result, we are seeing some high expected ownership on Kirby, opening up the leverage for the O’s tonight. Kirby is a solid pitcher who is fully capable of a repeat performance. However, one thing that he is vulnerable to is allowing power. In June, the Orioles rank in the top half of the league in the wOBA and wRC+, but in June, they rank top five in ISO, Barrel%, and HardHit%. Getting a cheap Orioles’ stack that is expected to be minimally owned with evident upside in the power department is a low-risk, high-reward play tonight.

The Boston Red Sox have been one of the best offenses in baseball in June, ranking top five in wOBA and wRC+, and have struck out at the fourth-lowest rate. They’ll be going up against Kevin Gausman, coming into tonight slumping with a 5.50 ERA over four starts in June. He is seeing a dip in strikeout production compared to recent seasons, but his BB% and HR/9 are both at career lows. Gausman has a high ceiling that he has been unable to reach as of late. The Red Sox are not the ideal opponent to break that slump, so if you anticipate continued struggles for Gausman, swooping up that available leverage with Boston is the ideal play.