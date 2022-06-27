MLB DFS: Pablo Lopez, Tyler Anderson Top Leverage Pitchers for Monday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Pablo Lopez, Tyler Anderson

Pablo Lopez is seeing leverage on tonight’s slate against a potent offense in the St. Louis Cardinals. Over the past two weeks, the Cards have ranked in the top five in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. This game will be Lopez’s second time seeing the Cardinals this season. He had his best performance of his season against the Cards, only allowing three hits over seven innings to go with nine strikeouts. Lopez does not have stellar numbers overall, as his xERA and xFIP float around 3.50 with a 25% strikeout rate, but he can push out a strong outing. Getting single-digit ownership on Lopez when there is no stud on this slate gives him as good of an opportunity to turn optimal as anyone else. Relying on Lopez’s recent success against the Cardinals and the single-digit ownership could be the way to view this as a high upside play.

Tyler Anderson will be going into Coors Field tonight to face the Colorado Rockies, giving us the usual Coors Field offensive advantage and opening up some leverage for Anderson. On the year, Anderson’s ERA and FIP are in the low-3.00 range to go with a sub-1.00 WHIP. He has never had the overwhelming stuff to produce high strikeout production, even though he is having his best season in that department with his 22.1 K%. Anderson can also limit power, with the fourth-lowest allowed HardHit% among qualified pitchers. We know that the Rockies don’t have a spectacular offense and are more than capable of having a dud performance on any given night. Grabbing a reliable and consistent pitcher that we expect to be minimally owned and hoping that the Rockies play to their seasonal numbers is worth the risk, given the low ownership.