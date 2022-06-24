MLB DFS: Phillies, Astros Top Leverage Stacks for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Phillies, Astros

The Philadelphia Phillies will be opposed by Mackenzie Gore tonight, who has been an absolute train wreck as of late. Over his past two starts of a combined 6.1 innings pitched, Gore allowed a staggering 14 earned runs with only four strikeouts which has the Phils licking their chops hoping for Gore’s recent performances to continue. The Phillies have had a strong June as they ranked in the top eight in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, Barrel%, and HardHit% throughout the month. Gore can be a good pitcher, given that his ERA was at 1.50 before his past two disastrous starts. Taking the expected minimally owned Phillies against a pitcher who clearly needs an overhaul and first has immense upside potential.

After last night’s eventful game, the Houston Astros are still in the Bronx, and they will get to face one of the New York Yankees’ best arms in Luis Severino. Houston has had a dominant month of June where they ranked in the top five in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, all while striking out at the lowest mark in the league at 16.7%. Severino is a high-caliber pitcher with a nearly 30% strikeout rate with an xERA of nearly 2.50, so the Astros will not have an easy night. We expect minimal ownership on the Astros at a reasonably priced stack, given their offensive performance as of late. Grabbing a highly productive stack looking to be minimally owned at an affordable price does not require you to sacrifice that much to insert them into your lineups, so playing the Astros is the definition of low-risk, high-reward.