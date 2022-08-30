Baseball
Daily Fantasy Sports|NFL
MLB
MLB Daily Analysis
12:18 PM, August 30, 2022
MLB DFS: Phillies, Dodgers Top Leverage Stacks for Tuesday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you
STACK IT UP
Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.
PHILLIES GETTING HEALTHY AT THE RIGHT TIME
The Philadelphia Phillies’ team stack finds itself near the top of tonight’s leverage board as Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks oppose them. The Phillies can drop a ton of runs in a short period, as we saw them quickly rack up a 7-0 lead last night just for the Diamondbacks to go scorched earth and score 13 unanswered. Philly has been resilient in the face of adversity all season, so chances are they will likely bounce back in a commanding way, backed up by their ace tonight. The Phils have ranked in the top five in wOBA and wRC+ over the past two weeks with strong ISO numbers and a league-leading HardHit%. This is a lineup loaded with talent that shouldn’t be faded often down the stretch as they are starting to get fully healthy.
Zac Gallen is certainly no pushover as he has put together a very strong season, but he hasn’t broken into the upper echelon of pitchers just yet. On its face, he has a top ten ERA in baseball among qualified pitchers, but both his expected ERA and FIP climb to the mid-3.50 range. He has been lights out lately, though, with four straight scoreless outings under his belt of a combined 27.1 innings. His strikeout rate isn’t incredible, as it sits around 25% seasonally, but he has recently seen an uptick in that category in parallel to his scoreless streak. Gallen’s recent excellence certainly helps the leverage we see with the Phillies team stack, but the Phillies are priced pretty high on this slate, so this will come down to your comfort level fading Gallen. Definitely, a tricky thing to convincingly do, but the Phillies are a high-caliber offense that eclipses the level of Gallen’s past four opponents during the scoreless streak. Plus, these streaks can’t last forever.
DODGERS MATCH UP WELL IN PIVOTAL SERIES
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ team stack also looks to end up near the top of our leverage board as they’ll face off against Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets in a possible potential NLCS clash. The Dodgers have consistently featured one of baseball’s best offenses all season as they have racked up the most wins in baseball. In August, they ranked in the top four of ISO wOBA, and wOBA, which is where they have been all year.
Taijuan Walker has put together a decent season for the Mets, with one outlier performance crushing his August ERA even though he has been solid. He has an encouraging 3.38 ERA, but we see a noticeable increase in his xERA to a mark of 4.24, which is concerning. Strikeouts are not something he is great with, as his seasonal rate barely breaks the 18% mark. However, he makes up for that somewhat with strong allowed power numbers. Still, the Dodgers shouldn’t have too much difficulty with him as they will have opportunities to expose him tonight. Both of our leverage stacks are priced comparably with similar optimal probabilities and expected ownerships, so siding with the better offense in the Dodgers, despite the Phillies’ potential upside, is the stronger play given the more favorable opponent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.