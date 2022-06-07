MLB DFS: Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees Top Optimal Stacks for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees

Does firing the manager make a difference? Since Rob Thomson took to the helm, the Phillies have won three straight games scoring 26 runs over that mini-streak, including a game-tying grand slam by Bryce Harper and a walk-off homer by Bryson Stott in their most recent outing. Safe to say, the Phils are oozing with confidence right now. Tonight will be Jason Alexander‘s second career start for the Brewers. He had a strong outing in his first start against the Cubs, but given how he fared in the minors, it appears he is just a game manager without the over-powering stuff to produce volume strikeouts. The Phillies stack is pretty affordable and does not appear absurdly owned, so riding a scorching lineup against an inexperienced pitcher is worth the ownership sacrifice.

The Red Sox are looking to keep their bats going. Over the past two weeks, they have ranked in the top two in wOBA, wRC+, and runs scored. Every part of the Angels roster has been lifeless, and they’re throwing an inconsistent pitcher on the mound in Reid Detmers. The Red Sox stack is more expensive and projected to be higher owned than the Phillies, but there is value with Boston, given their matchup and surging offense.

It is no secret how dominant the Yankees have been offensively this season as they rank first in ISO, HardHit%, and Barrel%, and top three in wOBA and wRC+. Going up against Cole Sands in his second career start is less than favorable for Sands as he is still trying to get his feet under him. Sands is a solid yet inexperienced pitcher who will be in the Twins rotation for years to come, but given that he only pitched four innings in his first game, we can expect to see a good bit of the Twins bullpen. The same Twins bullpen who leads the MLB in allowed home runs. There will be the opportunity for Aaron Judge and company to send some moonshots out of the ballpark, which will make the high salary and ownership worth it.