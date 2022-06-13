MLB DFS: Rangers, Phillies Top Leverage Stacks for Monday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Rangers, Phillies

The Texas Rangers will face off against Cristian Javier for the third time this season, scoring only three runs off him through 11 innings pitched. Javier has not gone deep into games, only lasting six innings once this year. Still, the Houston Astros bullpen is arguably the best in the league, having the lowest bullpen ERA. In eight games played against the Astros this season, the Rangers have scored only 2.4 runs per game, showing they have only had minimal success at best against Houston. Despite the low ownership and a relatively affordable stack, it won’t matter if the Rangers can’t get going on offense which they have not been able to do thus far.

The Philadelphia Phillies were embarrassed by the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday after winning nine straight games. Over the past two weeks, the Phillies have ranked in the top five in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, so do we believe the Phils will fold after an embarrassment or bounce back in a commanding way? Well, it is not looking favorable as they will be going up against Sandy Alcantara, who has been phenomenal this season. Alcantara has had a heavy workload, averaging eight innings pitched over his past six starts. Alcantara has shown nothing to make us believe his recent dominance is a total fluke, so anticipating when his arm could potentially give out is a perspective we might have to bank on. There are only a few offenses in baseball more lethal than the Phillies right now, so if there is an opportunity to fade Alcantara and hope for the best, grabbing the leverage with the Phillies offers us a high-risk, high-reward opportunity.