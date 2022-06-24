MLB DFS: Rangers, Red Sox Top Optimal Stacks for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Rangers, Red Sox

We are not seeing any team separate themselves as tonight’s top stack for the main slate, but the Texas Rangers currently hold that crown. The Rangers’ offense is not spectacular by any means and has been underwhelming compared to their preseason aspirations, but they feature some nice pieces in their lineup. In June, the Rangers rank in the top half in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ while striking out at the fourth-highest clip, which may not be ideal for any top stack, so generally, in this situation, we’d hope for an absolutely dreadful pitcher on the mound for the opposition. They’ll be facing Paolo Espino, who is only making his third start after beginning the season in the Washington Nationals’ bullpen. In his most recent outing, Espino went five innings and allowed two runs, indicating that his 2.29 ERA could be due to rise with more starts and his xERA of 3.57. Could that rise start tonight? While the Rangers are not the best offense, Espino was nothing great as a starter last year, and the Nationals’ bullpen also stinks, allowing the third-most earned runs and second-most hits as a unit. The Rangers offer some value and could see some favorable matchups break their way to validate their top stack crown.

The Boston Red Sox fit the same mold as the Rangers, a middle-of-the-pack offense with a favorable matchup on the mound. Boston will be opposed by Cal Quantrill, who has an xERA and xFIP around 4.50 with a sub-15% strikeout rate which means he’s basically a body in the rotation. Unlike Washington, the Cleveland Guardians have an absolutely incredible bullpen with the third-lowest ERA while ranking in the bottom two in hits and earned runs allowed. Even though Texas and Boston rank comparably this month offensively, overall, Boston ranks higher seasonally with more of an upside on any given night. Quantrill is capable of a decent outing, like Espino, so either one of our top leverage offenses will have their opportunities tonight to pounce. Texas will have the better pitching matchup with Espino and their poor bullpen, but Boston has the offense with the higher upside while expected to be lower owned. Either stack offers upside and value on this slate and is worthy of consideration in your lineups.