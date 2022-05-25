MLB DFS: Rangers Righty & Phillies Lefty are Pitchers Seeing Most Leverage Tonight

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Glenn Otto, Ranger Suarez

The Angels remain in the top three of the league in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ on the season but have regressed over the past two weeks. They rank in the middle of the pack in those three categories and with the sixth-worst K% over that period.

Glenn Otto is certainly not a great pitcher, but his numbers are not as putrid as they appear since he had one outlier performance where he got simply demolished. His strikeout numbers remain down, but there is some potential for improvement given his fairing in that category last season through nearly the same sample of starts. The Angels’ high strikeout numbers paired with their recent offensive struggles could be a recipe for a high upside performance by Otto.

Ranger Suarez has been underwhelming compared to his preseason expectations, but he is a serviceable arm in a favorable matchup. Like Glenn Otto, Suarez also is due for an uptick in his strikeout numbers given past seasons, and Atlanta strikes out at the highest mark in the league, which should have Suarez licking his chops.

The Braves still have a top seven ISO position compared to below average wOBA and wRC+ marks suggesting that they should be due to breaking out at some point, but what they have shown us to give confidence that it is coming?

Suarez is a high upside pitcher that has been just as underwhelming as the Braves this season, but there is a higher likelihood of Suarez breaking out tonight than the Braves bats.

–Ben DiGiacomo