MLB DFS: Rays, Astros Seeing Leverage for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated by using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Rays, Astros

Martin Perez has flown criminally under the radar among the best pitchers of the season with an incredible month of May featuring a lights-out 0.76 ERA over five starts. He still has not allowed a home run this season either.

Knowing Perez’s dominance makes complete sense why we are getting that nice leverage with the Rays, so the question becomes if the minimal ownership we are seeing on Tampa Bay is worth the risk?

Over his eleven-year career, Perez has only had an ERA below 4.00 once, in 2013 to be exact, with a K% always floating around the low-mid teens. If you do not think Perez’s production is sustainable and he’ll eventually go back to his status quo, then swooping up that leverage would be a very bold move with a high upside. The Rays’ offense has not been necessarily dominant at all this season, but they still have the pieces to do damage when needed. If you are not buying into the Perez hype, getting the leverage with his opponent until (if) he collapses could eventually pay off.

The Astros find themselves projected to be minimally owned going into tonight as they face Frankie Montas who essentially is pitching to get traded out of Oakland at this point. Montas has been dominant featuring a strikeout percentage of near 30% while having an xFIP below 3.00.

Houston’s offense has been struggling slightly lately as they rank in the bottom eight in hits, runs scored, wOBA, and wRC+ over the past two weeks. Those numbers certainly are not ideal given their opponent tonight, but despite how good we know the Astros can be this does not add up to be an ideal time to back them especially given the lack of affordability with this stack.