MLB DFS: Reds, Astros, Rangers Tonight's Best Team Stacks

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Reds, Astros, Rangers

Seeing the Reds at the top of the optimal board will make you look twice, but given that Kyle Hendricks has been that bad for the Cubs this season, the Reds’ love makes sense. Hendricks is allowing the most power in his career, walking his most batters ever, and striking out the fewest hitters since his rookie year. The Chicago hurler is also sporting the highest ERA and FIP of his career.

Yes, the Reds have not given us much confidence at all this season, but they are in a prime position to feast on a pitcher in regress.

Unlike the Reds, the Astros have been consistently dominant all season as they feature the most power in the league, given their league-leading ISO position. They’ll face Cal Quantrill, who is serviceable at best and doesn’t strike out many. He doesn’t struggle giving up power at the same time, but the Astros have shown the ability to be productive enough to get to Quantrill early. We project the Astros stack to be nearly the highest owned and the most expensive on this slate, which is never ideal, but an overpowering offense against a mediocre starting pitcher is desirable any day of the week.

The only thing Reid Detmers has to be optimistic about this season is his no-hitter, which will likely be the best moment of his career. Other than that feat, he has been pretty blah at best.

This will be his third matchup of the season against the Rangers, who have already gotten the best of him and then some. Through seven innings pitched over two starts, Detmers has allowed eight earned runs – yikes.

The Rangers’ offense certainly does not have the eye-popping numbers to give us total confidence backing them tonight, but the fact that they already have routed Detmers should be enough.

–Ben DiGiacomo