01:48 PM, June 13, 2022
MLB DFS: Sandy Alcantara, Lance Lynn Top Leverage Pitchers for Monday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Sandy Alcantara, Lance Lynn
Sandy Alcantara has been spectacular this season, propelling him to be the current front runner for the NL Cy Young. Over his past six starts, Alcantara has pitched a staggering 48 innings while only giving up three earned runs. He’ll be facing the Philadelphia Phillies, who have won nine of their past ten, ranking top five in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ over the past two weeks. The Phillies’ success is probably a big reason why Alcantara’s ownership has taken a dip. Putting Alcantara in a leverage situation tonight, but we’ll be banking on his longevity, especially as his strikeout percentage is only roughly 24%. Still, is that the smartest play, given that he has averaged eight innings per outing over his past six starts with a combined 638 pitches thrown? Eventually, his arm could collapse, but buying the leverage on Alcantara rather than fading him seems to offer more upside.
Today will be Lance Lynn‘s first start of the season after spending the first two months on the injured list. Lynn is coming off the best season of his ten-year career as his ERA and xERA were at the lowest points while improving his K% and BB% numbers. If he can carry that over tonight against a dreadful Detroit Tigers, then getting Lynn in a leverage situation at under 10% owned would certainly be a slam dunk. However, in his limited rehab appearances, he surrendered ten earned runs over ten innings, with seven coming in his most recent appearance on Wednesday. At the same time, it is unclear what kind of workload Lynn will have tonight. There seem to be too many uncertainties about what kind of Lynn we’ll see and how long he’ll be on the mound. It would be worth the risk if he were reasonably priced, but at $9,600 on DraftKings, maybe not so.
