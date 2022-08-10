MLB DFS: Sandy Alcantara, Nick Pivetta Top Leverage Pitchers for Wednesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Sandy Alcantara, Nick Pivetta

Sandy Alcantara finds himself at the top of the leverage board for tonight’s slate as he faces the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. Over the past week, the Phillies’ lineup has been absolutely raking as they are first in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, all by significant margins. We’re talking about them having a .355 ISO with the second place only coming in at .203. They also sport a bottom-five strikeout rate as well. Tonight will be Alcantara’s fourth time facing this squad, and in each of the previous three outings, he allowed two earned runs. Nothing crazy, but it illustrates that they see the ball better than most out of his hand.

Alcantara has been phenomenal all season as he looks poised to take home the NL Cy Young Award. While Alcantara doesn’t necessarily have the overwhelming strikeout numbers to carry him, he offers consistency and longevity that frequently provides us with an optimal showing. He’ll have his hands full with the Phils, who are currently oozing with confidence, but with a roughly 10% ownership projection on a slate that is begging for pivots to make off of Justin Verlander, no one will have a higher upside.

Nick Pivetta joins Alcantara near the top of the leverage board ahead of his matchup against the Atlanta Braves. Pivetta has had a rough month or so as, over his past six starts, he only allowed less than three runs in one of those outings. Overall, he hasn’t been too special as his real and expected ERA, and FIP is all in the mid-4.00 range. His strikeout production doesn’t do anything for us either at roughly a 22.5% rate.

The Braves offense bounced back from a rough weekend in Queens in a resounding way. They have been swinging the bats nicely all season, and over the past two weeks, they have been in the top ten in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, which is a little lower than where we see them come in. Strikeouts have been slightly problematic for Atlanta throughout the year, which could give a much-needed boost to Pivetta. Minimal ownership is what we are projecting at a pretty reasonable salary of $8,300. While the leverage looks enticing on paper, stronger value plays are available elsewhere on the slate rather than toying with the Atlanta Braves.