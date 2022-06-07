MLB DFS: Suarez, Whitlock, Detmers Seeing Leverage for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Ranger Suarez, Garrett Whitlock, Reid Detmers

Unfortunately, for DFS purposes, Ranger Suarez has a pretty wide gap between his floor and ceiling. His pitch count often can get out of control early, limiting his ability to go deep into games. He does not feature the overpowering stuff to get the high strikeout numbers, only eclipsing the five-strikeout mark twice this season. Facing a slumping Brewers team tonight who has dropped five of six could help Suarez if that slump continues. Over the past week, Milwaukee has been striking out at the second-highest clip in baseball while having their ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ in the bottom six. Getting Suarez with minimal ownership will be valuable if he can keep his pitch count under control early, allowing him to take advantage of Milwaukee’s recent struggles. Suarez becomes a much riskier play if you expect Milwaukee to come back to form tonight.

The Angels’ offense is in an absolute nosedive, losing twelve straight games and getting shut out last night. The last two weeks have been dreadful offensively as the once fear-inducing lineup ranks in the bottom three in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ during that stretch, and they have shown little to no sign that they can get out of it. Garrett Whitlock is a respectable pitcher with decent enough strikeout numbers to offer us some upside. Getting Whitlock at below $7000 while seeing significant leverage against a lifeless team feels too good to be true. Yes, the Angels certainly have the pieces for an offensive explosion at any moment, but fading them for one more night and banking on the value present with Whitlock is an intelligent play.

While the Angels have been nothing but dreadful over the past two weeks, the Red Sox have been rolling. Ranking in the top three in runs scored, wOBA, HardHit%, and wRC+ over that period. Reid Detmers is a tricky case to break down as he has been hit or miss this season. One night we’ll see him throw a no-hitter, and the next will be an absolute trainwreck of an outing. That is a tough gamble to make, especially against a high-powered offense like the Red Sox. If we were to get Detmers at a reasonable price, as we see with Whitlock, then taking that risk could be worth it. However, seeing him priced at $8500 is not opportunistic for an inconsistent pitcher with a low strikeout ceiling.