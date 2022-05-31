MLB DFS: Twins, Braves Top Optimal Stacks for Tuesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated by using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Twins, Braves

The Twins have quietly been putting together a very nice season thus far as they are near the top of the AL with a strong, productive lineup top to bottom that has been top five in the league this season in wOBA and wRC+.

On the other hand, the Tigers have been an absolute disaster, to say the least, and will be throwing out Joey Wentz in the second leg of the doubleheader tonight. In his lone start this season against another brutal team in the A’s, Wentz earned himself a 20.25 ERA and was immediately sent back down to the minors. With his return back to the show, it makes all the sense why the Twins are projecting so strongly for tonight’s slate.

Given the affordability of the Twins, we are seeing an understandable uptick in ownership, but there is still value to be had with a strong lineup against a pitcher who has proved nothing.

On the other hand, Atlanta’s offense has not met preseason expectations just yet but the pieces are still in place to turn the tide around. In particular, Atlanta’s top five ISO position on the season to go along with mediocre slotting in wOBA and wRC+ suggests the Braves have more in the tank production-wise.

The Braves will be facing off against Humberto Castellanos who essentially is just another body in a starting rotation for a bottom-tier team. He struggles to get strikeouts and has had a rough month of May as over his past four starts he has allowed 14 earned runs, including six home runs over 20 innings pitched.

The Braves certainly should have their way with Castellanos especially if his recent struggles continue tonight. Compared to our other top stack tonight in the Twins, the higher ownership we are seeing with the Twins does not matter as much as we normally think it does in this scenario. You will have more financial flexibility throughout the rest of your lineup given the affordability and a more unreliable pitcher on the bump as the opponent. Playing the Twins has high upside potential written all over it.