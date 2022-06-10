MLB DFS: Walker Buehler, Tylor Megill Showing Leverage for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Pitchers seeing the most leverage: Walker Buehler, Tylor Megill

Walker Buehler has been highly underwhelming this season, especially as of late. He has regressed across the board statistically, but most notably, Buehler’s strikeout production is nearing 20%, and his HardHit% allowed is hovering above 40%, the highest mark of his career. Tonight, Buehler will be opposed by the Dodgers’ arch-rival, San Francisco Giants, who have been hitting the ball well all year, ranking in the top ten in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. We are fully aware of how dominant Buehler is capable of being, but should we have confidence that he’ll turn it around against a strong Giants lineup? If we were getting him at a discount, it would be enticing to bet on Buehler’s potential ceiling, but with such a full slate against a potent offense, there are safer plays to be made.

Tylor Megill has been dominant for an injury-riddled New York Mets rotation. However, his most recent start against the Washington Nationals was a disaster, as he allowed a staggering eight earned runs through 1.1 innings pitched. It’s safe to say that performance was an outlier as he immediately wound up on the IL with his return slated for tonight. Before that unrememberable start, Megill had a 2.43 ERA through six outings, so it’s safe to assume that his extensive body of work is what we should favor when assessing his value. He’ll get his crack at the Los Angeles Angels, who finally ended their 14-game losing streak. We know how horrific the Angels’ offense has been over the past few weeks, ranking near the bottom of every offensive category, so if you are not a believer in their turnaround, banking on Megill returning to form is a high upside play given the leverage.