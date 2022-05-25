MLB DFS: Yankees and Red Sox Tonight's Top Leverage Stacks

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (set your bookmark!), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Red Sox, Yankees

The Red Sox have been scorching hot as of late, as previously mentioned, and the fact that we are currently seeing leverage on them makes them even more desirable. Their top position in basically every offensive category over the past week, paired with their high-run output, eliminates any high-cost worries since they see leverage. Despite how good Lucas Giolito has been this season, riding with the hot team in the Red Sox makes all the sense at expected minimal ownership.

We all know how the Yankees have been hitting the cover off the ball, given their top three ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ rankings and league-leading HardHit% and Barrel%. This will be their third time facing Tyler Wells this season, who by no means is a dominant pitcher. That being said, he has thrown very well against the Yankees in his first two starts.

Wells has surrendered only two runs with seven strikeouts in nine innings pitched over two starts against New York. The second-year pitcher is certainly not the Yankees’ top choice of matchups from the Orioles’ starting rotation, but getting New York in a leverage position is often too good to pass up. Plus, the Yanks do not appear to be as highly-priced as we usually see them, so the value is certainly there.

