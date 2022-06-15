Baseball
12:52 PM, June 15, 2022
MLB DFS: Yankees, Angels Leverage Stacks for Wednesday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
STACK IT UP
Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.
Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Yankees, Angels
The loaded New York Yankees lineup will be up against the current frontrunner for the AL Cy Young award in Shane McClanahan, which will be a great matchup to watch tonight. McClanahan has a staggering strikeout percentage of 35.5%, along with a sub 2.00 ERA and 2.01 xFIP. In his only start against the Yankees earlier this season, McClanahan only allowed one earned run over six innings but gave up the most hits in any of his starts with seven. Even though they only produced one run from seven hits of McClanahan, they did a better job than most against him, which should provide some optimism going into tonight. We know that the Yankees have arguably the best offense in baseball, so getting that stack at expected sub-1% ownership, regardless of how good the opponent is on the mound, feels like a risk with tremendous upside.
Having only won two games over the past three weeks, it’s clear the Angels are the biggest disappointment in baseball after starting the season off so strong. Since the losing streak started on May 26, the Angels have had bottom eight wOBA and wRC+ rankings while strikeout out at the second-highest clip in baseball. They’ll be facing Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who is having a career year for himself with career lows in ERA and FIP, both around 3.00. There is not much to pinpoint with the Angels that signal success in the immediate future, but they have no shortage of marquee pieces that can start something positive for a spiraling club. Being selective with the Angels you stack up will be especially key tonight if you choose to go that route, but there is leverage that offers us some upside at an affordable price.
