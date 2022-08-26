Baseball
03:29 PM, August 26, 2022
MLB DFS: Yankees, Angels Top Leverage Stacks for Friday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
STACK IT UP
Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top six projected hitters.
YANKEES LOOK TO BUILD MOMENTUM
The New York Yankees team stack is on the leverage board for tonight’s slate as they’ll go up against JP Sears and the Oakland A’s. The Yankees have finally found some traction as they won four straight games, including a 13-run performance last night. We do not need to elaborate on how dangerous they can be and where they have stood for most of the season. Still, the Yankees will have a tougher matchup tonight against a solid pitcher in Sears that will serve as a measuring stick. Their ISO over the past week is a bit concerning as it is below .100, but with the top ten HardHit% and Barrel% rankings during the same stretch, we can hope for improvement in that category soon.
As with the Yankees earlier in the year, this will be an exciting matchup because Sears knows firsthand what the Yankees struggle with. He sports a sub-2.00 ERA, but we see a steep rise in his expected metrics with a 3.47 xERA and 4.42 xFIP. This is partly because his strikeout numbers are not good, as his seasonal rate is only 16.3%. The Yankees team stack looks noticeably inexpensive on DraftKings, and given the leverage scenario, we see this as a play with immense upside. Even though Sears is a better opponent than the Yankees faced last night, this is a high-floor, high-ceiling play with little risk.
ANGELS ARE HOPING FOR A SPARK
The Los Angeles Angels’ team stack also finds itself in a leverage position again, mainly because they are a lifeless baseball team, and no one wants to roster them! They’ll be facing the Toronto Blue Jays and Mitch White, who the Jays will be lucky to get six innings from. He struggles to collect strikeouts but fairs well in containing power in the short time we’ve seen him on the mound. Essentially, he is nothing more than just a guy eating up innings that will ideally keep it together on most nights.
The Angels are dead in the water, losing six straight and only scoring a combined 11 runs during that stretch. Over the past two weeks, they have been in the bottom three in wOBA and wRC+ with an ISO ranking that isn’t much better. They are also dead last in HardHit% by a noticeable gap, so finding any power upside will be tough. Not to mention that they also have struck out at a 28.1% rate during the same stretch as well. Even though White isn’t great, backing the Angels on any slate feels like a cry for help.
