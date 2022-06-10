Baseball
BETTING
Daily Fantasy Sports
MLB
MLB Daily Analysis
01:50 PM, June 10, 2022
MLB DFS: Yankees, Blue Jays Top Optimal Stacks for Friday
Ben DiGiacomo
We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.
STACK IT UP
Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top six projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.
Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Yankees, Blue Jays
The New York Yankees have probably been the best offense all season, ranking first in Barrel%, ISO, and wRC+ and second in wOBA and HardHit%. They have won eight of their past nine games and are looking to extend that as they face off against journeyman Wade Miley tonight. We only have a small three-game sample from Miley where he has been respectable for the Cubs, but throughout his career, his ERA and FIP lie slightly above 4.00 with limited strikeout production. As a lefty, Miley will have his work cut out against Aaron Judge and the rest of the Yankees’ right-handed lineup. The Yankees stack will not be cheap, like usual. However, we are not anticipating the Yankees stack to be overly owned. There is value on this stack that has repeatedly proven to be valuable despite price or ownership, especially with a favorable opponent.
Like the Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays have been rolling, winning 11 of 14 games. Over the past 14 days, Toronto has led the majors in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ by substantial margins, which should have their opponent, Elvin Rodriguez, trying to avoid taking the mound. Rodriguez faced off against our other top stack, the Yankees, last week, resulting in ten earned runs and four long balls. If that is a sign of what the Blue Jays will do tonight, then it makes perfect sense why the Jays are expected to be the highest-owned stack by a large margin. There is clear upside with Toronto against Rodriguez, so if you are comfortable backing the public, this could be a valuable play.
