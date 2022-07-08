MLB DFS: Yankees, Braves Top Optimal Stacks for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated by using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Yankees, Braves

The New York Yankees team stack is at the top of the optimal board for tonight’s slate as they take on their arch-rivals in the Boston Red Sox. We know how good the Yankees have been this season, as they rank first in the year ISO, wOBA, and wRC+.

Even though many have thought the Yankees have been “slumping” offensively a little bit as of late, they still have the third-highest ISO and are on the outskirts of the top ten in wOBA and wRC+ over the past two weeks. Not too shabby for a slump.

Connor Seabold will be on the mound for the Red Sox in his third start of the season with not too much to show for it. After a brutal debut against Toronto, where he allowed seven earned runs. he bounced back in his most recent start, where he only allowed a single run over four innings against the Chicago Cubs. Still, Seabold will have his hands full against this loaded Yankees lineup, as Aaron Judge and company could easily wash away the “improvements” he made against the Cubs. We are not expecting the Yankees to be too overly owned at an affordable price for what we usually see with the Bombers stack, so there is still some high-upside value to be had.

The Atlanta Braves join the Yankees near the top of the optimal board as they face Erik Fedde and the Washington Nationals. Since the start of June, the Braves have been one of the best teams in baseball across the league as they rank in the top four in ISO, wOBA, wRC+, Barrel%, and HardHit% while consistently adding to their win column.

Fedde doesn’t offer too much of a challenge as his xERA and xFIP hover in the mid-4.00 range. He has a sub-20% strikeout rate and one of the highest walk rates among all starting pitchers. This will be the Braves’ second time seeing Fedde this season, as they scored three earned runs over five innings against him. If Fedde doesn’t go too deep in this game, the Nationals also feature one of baseball’s worst bullpens.

Both of our top stacks have the potential to be high upside plays and do not appear to be too highly owned so they still hold some value for us.