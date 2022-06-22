MLB DFS: Yankees, Guardians Top Leverage Stacks for Wednesday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using the top 6 projected hitters for each team. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Yankees, Guardians

We again see the New York Yankees in a leverage situation, primarily due to their opponent. They’ll be getting Shane Baz on the mound, who came into the season with enormous expectations and looked to live up to them in his most recent start, a scoreless six-inning performance where he only gave up two hits. It will be quite the challenge for Baz, in only his sixth career start to go up against arguably the league’s best offense in the Yankees. New York ranks first in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ while ranking second in HardHit% and Barrel% on the season. The other night when we saw leverage on the Yankees, it was with AL Cy Young frontrunner Shane McClanahan on the bump. No offense to Shane Baz; he is not McClanahan, at least not yet. Riding with one of the league’s top offenses against an inexperienced, yet very talented, pitcher feels to be the safer side.

The Cleveland Guardians have been on a roll, winning 16 of their past 20 games. It has propelled them to the top of the AL Central after a dreadful start to the season. Despite the victories stacking up, it has been the pitching carrying them as they still have a below-offense that has struck out at the lowest mark in the league. They’ll be getting Sonny Gray as their opponent, who is having a great start to the season with an xERA and xFIP hovering around 3.00 with a nearly 28% strikeout rate. Although riding with the Guardians feels enticing given their recent success and leverage, their offense is not that good, minus Jose Ramirez.