MLB DFS: Yankees, Padres Top Leverage Stacks for Monday

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Yankees, Padres

We expect the New York Yankees, the highest winning team in the MLB, to be minimally owned, given that they are facing off against probably the best pitcher in the league right now, Shane McClanahan. With the highest strikeout percentage at 35.2%, lowest xFIP, and lowest WHIP among all starting pitchers, it’s no wonder McClanahan’s presence is making the Yankees minimally owned. Tonight will be the Yankees’ third time against McClanahan this season, with them getting four runs off of McClanahan (only one earned) in their most recent matchup. The Yankees proved they could get after McClanahan more than any team has this season, so this will undoubtedly be the battle of two titans tonight. Both sides have a reason to be backed, but there is more upside and value available with the Yankees, given the minimal ownership.

In June, the San Diego Padres have been producing offensively, ranking in the top eight in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+, while striking out at the fourth-lowest mark in the league. They’ll be going up against Zach Davies, who has been rolling with a 1.31 ERA in June over a combined 20.2 innings pitched. This contest will be the Padres’ second matchup against Davies, who previously pitched a serviceable outing with two runs given up over five innings. This game will feature a hot offense against a pitcher who is overperforming. Davies lacks the track record to suggest this dominance is sustainable. Scooping up the leverage with the Padres is a safe play with plenty of upside.