MLB DFS: Yankees, Padres Top Optimal Stacks for Wednesday

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks with the highest optimal probabilities: Yankees, Padres

We find the New York Yankees at the top of the optimal board as they prepare to face Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds tonight, hoping to end their three-game losing skid. The Yankees have the best offense in baseball and have proven it consistently all season. In July, we see them at the top of the league in wOBA and wRC+ while ranking top two in ISO, Barrel%, and HardHit%. They do everything exceptionally and should be due for a robust response to combat the noise they currently face.

Minor doesn’t offer too much opposition for the powerful Yankees lineup. Over seven starts this season, he has struggled giving up power, has a strikeout rate that doesn’t reach 19%, and has allowed a minimum of four runs in five of the seven outings. This stack will be priced near the top of the board as we usually see it, but they do not find themselves projected as the highest-owned stack on this slate. Stacking up this Yankees lineup in your lineups is a high upside play, given that Minor has his work cut out for him.

The San Diego Padres join the Yankees near the top of the optimal board as they look to get an offensive jumpstart with the elements of Coors Field in their favor tonight. The Padres have not had a good July, finding themselves in the bottom six in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+. They’ll be up against Chad Kuhl, who isn’t special and has been shelled by the Padres already this season as he allowed five earned runs over four and a third innings pitched earlier this year.

The Padres stack has been throwing off the past few nights of MLB DFS as they have been grossly underpriced, near the bottom of the slate. This has resulted in an uptick in the ownership projection that we usually see with stacks playing in Colorado. We see this stack coming in near 30% owned, and it’s enticing given the price and the mediocre pitcher they will be facing. San Diego has been so bad at the plate lately that it’s difficult to justify backing this team regardless of the pitcher, especially given the ownership.

