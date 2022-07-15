MLB DFS: Yankees, Rangers Top Leverage Stacks for Friday

We have a new page to offer where the sims will be updated throughout the day. You can find it here, the link will be the same every day (for bookmarking purposes), and all the tables are pre-sorted for you.

STACK IT UP

Stack optimal probabilities are calculated using each team’s top 6 projected hitters. Team cost is the average cost of that team’s top six optimal probability players.

Team stacks seeing the most leverage: Yankees, Rangers

We find the New York Yankees’ stack in an enticing leverage position as they go up against Nathan Eovaldi and the Boston Red Sox. Tonight will be Eovaldi’s first start in over a month due to injury, but before that, Eovaldi was putting together an efficient season with a 3.10 ERA. He struggled with giving up power, which hurt his xERA, but overall, he pitched solid outings with strong strikeout production at nearly 26%.

The Yankees have been raking to start July as they are first in ISO, first in wOBA, first in wRC+, first in Barrel%, and second in HardHit%. They will be the most expensive stack on this loaded slate which is partially the reason for the reduction in expected ownership. Eovaldi is no pushover, but he isn’t causing concern in the Yankees’ clubhouse. Eating the high price to get the ownership discount on the leverage is a high upside play against an average pitcher.

The Texas Rangers are near the top of the leverage board for tonight’s slate mainly because of the dominant opponent that awaits them in Robbie Ray and the streaking Seattle Mariners. Ray has been dealing over his past six starts, with a sub-1.00 ERA during that stretch. He has had strong strikeout production throughout the season at a near 28% mark, but he has been able to limit giving up power which previously plagued him to start the year.

Texas has started July well at the plate, ranking in the top ten in ISO, wOBA, and wRC+ for the month. Ray has been so dominant lately that this stack is expected to be pushed down to only minimal ownership and at an affordable price. Fading Ray and the red-hot Mariners feels risky, but they have to lose eventually. Getting a productive offense cheap with little ownership is a low-risk, high-reward play.