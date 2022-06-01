MLB National League Best Bets 6/1

June kicks off with some great MLB matchups, the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Chicago Cubs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers play host to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Below, you can look at a pair of games on tonight’s MLB slate from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Milwaukee Brewers (-118) vs Chicago Cubs (+100) Total: 8 (O-104, U-118)

The Brewers and Cubs will finish a four-game series tonight at Wrigley Field. Milwaukee has won two of three matchups, with Chicago picking up an 8-7 victory in yesterday’s contest. The Cubs will send one of their best arms to the mound this evening in Kyle Hendricks, struggling early this season with a 2-5 record and a 5.20 ERA. Brandon Woodruff would have been scheduled to start this matchup, but Jason Alexander was recalled from the minor leagues and will make his first big league start. This season, Alexander has pitched 47 and 2/3 innings in the minor leagues with a 2.64 ERA. If there’s one thing that the Brewers have been successful at over the past five seasons, it’s finding pitchers and maintaining plenty of organizational depth at the position. Milwaukee currently sits 11 games ahead of the Cubs in the NL Central and has played some excellent baseball up to this point, which means you should side with the solid moneyline price at -118.

Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-118)

Pittsburgh Pirates (+215) vs Los Angeles Dodgers (-260) Total: 8.5 (O-118, U-104)

The Pirates will look to play spoiler for the third consecutive night against the powerhouse Dodgers and complete a three-game sweep in LA. Pittsburgh picked up victories by scores of 6-5 and 5-3 in the series’ first two games. The Pirates have one of their most reliable starters on the bump for tonight’s Game 3. Jose Quintana has a 1-2 record with a 2.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts. The left-hander hasn’t been perfect against the Dodgers in his history, but he’s finding new ways to succeed at the big league level. Quintana will be opposite Mitch White, who hasn’t exactly had a banner year. White has a 1-0 record with a 4.60 ERA. It’s hard to fathom that the Pirates could be in a position to sweep the Dodgers in this series, but that’s exactly the opportunity they have tonight. There’s simply too much value to pass up with their current moneyline price at +215.

Best Bet: Pirates moneyline (+215)