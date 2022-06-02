MLB National League Best Bets 6/2

With a full day of action slated to kick off this afternoon in MLB, there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.

Below, you can find a pair of games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Diego Padres (-104) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-112) Total: 8.5 (O-104, U-118)

The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers enter this series on losing notes, with the Padres losing three straight to the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brewers losing two in a row to the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers still lead the NL Central, and the Padres have the National League’s top wild-card position, making for a tight weekend series between these two. Tonight’s opening matchup will feature Padres’ offseason acquisition Sean Manaea taking on Adrian Houser. Both starters have been relatively consistent through two months of the season, with Manaea owning a 2-3 record with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts, while Houser has a 3-5 record with a 3.69 ERA and 36 punchouts. In limited appearances, Houser has been effective against the Padres. Milwaukee has a 14-6 home record, while the Padres are 17-10 on the road, meaning something will have to give in this series. San Diego struggled at the plate in three games against the Cardinals, scoring just seven total runs. With Houser being effective this year and against the Padres in the past, the Brewers are an excellent moneyline wager at -112.

Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-112)

New York Mets (+144) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-172) Total 8.5 (O-122, U+100)

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective divisions in the National League. The Mets enter with a 35-17 record after back-to-back sweeps over the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, while the Dodgers sit at 33-17 after being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set. These clubs enter on different ends of the spectrum, with the Mets’ Taijuan Walker opposite the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin tonight. These two starters have been effective through the first portion of the regular season, with Walker boasting a 3-0 record with a 2.83 ERA and 19 strikeouts, while Gonsolin is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts. You’ll see some solid baseball played during this series, but there’s value on the Mets moneyline tonight. Walker and the Mets own odds of +144, and with their recent hot streak, you should continue riding with them at Dodger Stadium for Game 1.

Best Bet: Mets moneyline (+144)