MLB National League Best Bets 6/2

With a full day of action slated to kick off this afternoon in MLB, there’s plenty of solid value on the board to target.
Below, you can find a pair of games from the National League and some of our best bets on the FanDuel Sportsbook.
San Diego Padres (-104) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (-112) Total: 8.5 (O-104, U-118)
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers enter this series on losing notes, with the Padres losing three straight to the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brewers losing two in a row to the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers still lead the NL Central, and the Padres have the National League’s top wild-card position, making for a tight weekend series between these two. Tonight’s opening matchup will feature Padres’ offseason acquisition Sean Manaea taking on Adrian Houser. Both starters have been relatively consistent through two months of the season, with Manaea owning a 2-3 record with a 4.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts, while Houser has a 3-5 record with a 3.69 ERA and 36 punchouts. In limited appearances, Houser has been effective against the Padres. Milwaukee has a 14-6 home record, while the Padres are 17-10 on the road, meaning something will have to give in this series. San Diego struggled at the plate in three games against the Cardinals, scoring just seven total runs. With Houser being effective this year and against the Padres in the past, the Brewers are an excellent moneyline wager at -112.
Best Bet: Brewers moneyline (-112)
New York Mets (+144) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-172) Total 8.5 (O-122, U+100)
The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective divisions in the National League. The Mets enter with a 35-17 record after back-to-back sweeps over the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, while the Dodgers sit at 33-17 after being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game set. These clubs enter on different ends of the spectrum, with the Mets’ Taijuan Walker opposite the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin tonight. These two starters have been effective through the first portion of the regular season, with Walker boasting a 3-0 record with a 2.83 ERA and 19 strikeouts, while Gonsolin is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts. You’ll see some solid baseball played during this series, but there’s value on the Mets moneyline tonight. Walker and the Mets own odds of +144, and with their recent hot streak, you should continue riding with them at Dodger Stadium for Game 1.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.