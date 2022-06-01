MLB National League Player Props for June 6/1

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Kolten Wong (Brewers) to Record 2+ Hits (+200)

The Milwaukee Brewers second basemen has struggled to start the season with an average of just .224. Kolten Wong faces a familiar arm with Kyle Hendricks, and it might just be what the doctor ordered. Wong has spent his entire career in the NL Central with the St. Louis Cardinals and Brewers, meaning he’s seen plenty of Hendricks. Wong has 50 career at-bats against the right hander and he’s found plenty of success. Wong has a .360 average in those appearances, including one home run and three RBI. Even with his struggles to start the season, this is an excellent price for Wong to record two or more hits at +200 and a perfect matchup to get back on track.

Jace Peterson (Brewers) to Hit a Home Run (+870)

Sticking with the Brewers, Jace Peterson has slowly carved out a solid role for Milwaukee this season and found a way to contribute when called upon. The power-hitting infielder has recorded two home runs over his past five games and will continue manufacturing runs for the Brewers. Peterson hasn’t faced Hendricks a lot in the past, but when he has, he’s been successful. Peterson has two home runs and four RBI in 17 at-bats against Hendricks. It’s a longshot for Peterson to record a home run tonight, but the value is too nice to pass up at +870.

Jose Quintana (Pirates) to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+144)

The Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander has enjoyed an excellent bounce-back campaign, posting respectable numbers through two months. Jose Quintana has a 1-2 record but boasts a 2.15 ERA in nine starts, including one against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers have struggled up to this point in the series, losing both games to Pittsburgh, putting Quintana and the Pirates in a position to pull off a sweep. In Quintana’s earlier start against the Dodgers, he pitched six innings of shutout baseball while striking out five batters, which should provide confidence in his price at +144. He’s recorded five strikeouts twice over his past four outings, and the lefty is seemingly getting stronger as the season progresses.