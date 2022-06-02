MLB National League Player Props for June 6/2

There’s plenty of value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the National League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Jazz Chisholm (Marlins) to Hit a Home Run (+750)

The Miami Marlins infielder is a future star in this game and is developing right now before our eyes. Jazz Chisholm has hit eight home runs and driven in 31 runs this season with a .889 OPS. The 5’11 heavy hitter knows how to contribute offensively, including a home run in yesterday’s double header with the Colorado Rockies. Chisholm and the Marlins will begin a weekend series with the San Francisco Giants tonight and see Alex Wood start Game 1. Chisholm has one home run and two hits in five at-bats against the left-hander, which bodes well for him in this matchup. If you’re looking at home run props for this contest, don’t look any further than Chisholm, who presents substantial value to homer at +750.

Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+385)

You will be hard-pressed to find a hotter hitter on the planet right now than Paul Goldschmidt. Over his last 30 games, Goldschmidt has hit .389, including 11 home runs and 34 RBI, with an otherworldly 1.262 OPS. He’s been able to climb into the NL MVP race, posting dynamite numbers since the start of May. Over the past week, he has four home runs, and you’re starting to see him elevate his power game, which is a scary premise if you’re the Chicago Cubs. Today, Goldschmidt and the Cardinals will face off with Cubs starter Keegan Thompson. Goldschmidt is one of the few Cardinals batters that’s found success against the right-hander in a limited sample, hitting two home runs over five at-bats. That number isn’t easy to pass up with the Cardinals’ hottest hitter boasting odds of +385 to homer at Wrigley Field tonight.

Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+130)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost three straight games after being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tonight, Tony Gonsolin is on the mound for LA against the red-hot New York Mets. He’s been excellent to begin the year, which could help the Dodgers end this short skid. Gonsolin has posted a 5-0 record with a 1.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts. He’s quietly been one of the more effective starters in the National League and has been ramping up his strikeout totals of late. The right-hander has seven strikeouts in three straight contests, and even though the Mets strike out at the fourth-lowest rate in baseball, it’s hard to pass up Gonsolin’s +130 plus-money prop to record six or more strikeouts tonight.