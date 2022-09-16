MLB Playoff Picture: Updated MLB Playoff Standings for 2022

Reaching the MLB postseason is often the barometer for a successful season, and many teams have aspirations beyond that. With an expanded field, there are more in-season movement and postseason berths.

There’s a great deal of movement regarding MLB playoff odds and World Series odds.

Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff picture with updated playoff standings (as of September 16)

MLB Playoff Picture: AL

New York Yankees (87-56): Everyone has their eyes on Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run chase, but the Yankees also need to remain focused and ready for their upcoming playoff opponent, whoever that may be.

Seattle Mariners (80-62): The city has been buzzing as their magic number now stands at 14, and the Seattle Mariners are that much closer to celebrating with their fans.

Chicago White Sox (74-70): Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies seemed to have spoiled the White Sox’s playoff chances in a 3-0 shoutout victory. Is there enough time left to bounce back? The south side will have to wait and see.

MLB Playoff Picture: NL

San Diego Padres (78-65): Over the last few games, the Padres have been 1-for-25 with runners in scoring position. That’s not the magic formula for a team making a playoff push. Juan Soto has also not been the star player he was with the Washington Nationals. Not yet, anyway. With October around the corner, the clock is ticking for Soto and the rest of the team to pick things up. A big series with the red-hot Arizona Diamondbacks continues on Friday.

Milwaukee Brewers (76-67): They have pulled within one and a half games of the San Diego Padres for the final Wild Card spot. It’s all gas, no brakes for the “Brew Crew” with the Yankees coming to town.

St. Louis Cardinals (84-60): Their magic number has been slowly decreasing (12), but it remains to be seen how soon they can cement their ticket into the postseason.

Baseball Odds at BetMGM

BetMGM is the premier online sports betting destination for baseball odds.

You can bet on various odds from spring training through the World Series. Whether you’re a first-time bettor making your first deposit, a casual fan browsing run lines for a game between the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, or a longtime diehard dissecting over/under trends for a late-night Seattle Mariners’ game, there are opportunities for everyone.

Visit the MLB betting page today to get closer to the action!