MLB Playoff Picture: Updated MLB Playoff Standings for 2022

Reaching the MLB postseason is often the barometer for a successful season, and many teams have aspirations beyond it. With an expanded field, there is more in-season movement and postseason berths.

There’s also a great deal of movement regarding MLB playoff odds and World Series odds.

Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff picture with updated playoff standings (as of September 9)

MLB Playoff Picture: AL

Seattle Mariners (77-60): The Seattle Mariners are 8-2 over their past ten games and hanging on to their playoff hopes. With George Kirby on the mound and Julio Rodriguez heating up at the plate, they have to like their chances. However, teams such as the Minnesota Twins, Baltimore Orioles, and even the Chicago White Sox aren’t giving them much room for error.

Baltimore Orioles (72-65): The Orioles have some strong competition ahead of them, but many of their young stars continue to impress. The next few series will prove crucial as the clock is ticking to keep their hopes alive in the AL Wild Card race.

Toronto Blue Jays (76-60): The Toronto Blue Jays are in control of their own destiny. With 21 of 26 games left to play within their division, they should consider this stretch a crucial one if they want to find success in October.

MLB Playoff Picture: NL

New York Mets (87-51): The race for the NL East division is on, as the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves are neck-and-neck for the title. Will Buck Showalter lead his team to a victorious end to the regular season? Or will the Braves’ second-half grit overpower the trumpets in Queens? We’ll be keeping our eyes on this drama as it unfolds.

Milwaukee Brewers (73-65): They swept a doubleheader vs. the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, and Corbin Burnes looks as sharp as ever. Will it be enough for the “Brew Crew” to slide into October?

Philadelphia Phillies (75-62): They could not sweep the Miami Marlins as David Robertson blew the save in the ninth inning on Thursday. Bryce Harper will be sitting on Friday as well. These are all words Philadelphia Phillies fans do not want to hear as October nears.

