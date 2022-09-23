MLB Playoff Picture: Updated Playoff Standings for 2022

Reaching the MLB postseason is often the barometer for a successful season, and many teams have aspirations beyond that. With an expanded field, there is more in-season movement and postseason berths.

There’s a great deal of movement regarding MLB playoff odds and World Series odds.

Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff picture with updated playoff standings (as of September 22)

MLB Playoff Picture: AL

Toronto Blue Jays (83-67): They are one day closer to a playoff game, but every game will be meaningful. If they clinch, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playoff-bound for the first time since 2020, although that was a 16-team format in a COVID-shortened season.

Tampa Bay Rays (84-66): The Tampa Bay Rays are just one game behind the Blue Jays in the Wild Card race and one win away from clinching the season series against their Northern rival. The two teams meet on Friday at 7:10 p.m. ET. Jeffrey Springs (9-4, 2.45 ERA) will get the start for Tampa Bay, while Mitch White (1-5, 5.05 ERA) takes the hill for Toronto.

New York Yankees (91-58): The Bronx Bombers are in! Josh Donaldson’s walk-off single in the 10th inning on Thursday gave the New York Yankees a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox and secured a playoff spot for the boys in pinstripes. Now, all focus will be on #99 and two other numbers — 61 and 62.

MLB Playoff Picture: NL

Philadelphia Phillies (82-67): The Philadelphia Phillies have shown a lot of grit and determination in their quest to play October baseball. They shut out the Braves on Thursday and are hanging onto their 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card race.

Atlanta Braves (93-57): The Atlanta Braves have already punched their ticket into the postseason and hope to be fully healthy come October. They will need Spencer Strider back in full form as he’s been dealing with oblique issues and skipped his last start.

San Diego Padres (83-67): Nothing is certain in the “wild” west, where the San Diego Padres are close to celebrating a playoff berth with their fans. If they make it, they will have earned it with several ups and downs throughout the season.

