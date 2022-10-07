Reaching the MLB postseason is often the barometer for a successful season, but many teams have aspirations beyond that. With an expanded field, there are more in-season movement and postseason berths.

There’s a great deal of movement regarding MLB playoff odds and World Series odds. Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff picture (as of October 6)

MLB Playoff Picture: AL

New York Yankees (99-63): Since Aaron Judge’s record-breaking home run, the Yankees have their sights set on postseason action.

Tampa Bay Rays (86-76): The Rays will match up against the Guardians in a matchup with plenty of great pitching and young stars.

Seattle Mariners (90-72): The Mariners are in unfamiliar territory as they step into the playoffs, but this team has proven they are ready for the challenge.

MLB Playoff Picture: NL

Philadelphia Phillies (87-75): Philadelphia ended the season playing some of their best baseball and hopes to take that momentum into the playoffs. The Phillies match up against the St. Louis Cardinals in the opening Wild Card set.

San Diego Padres (89-73): The Padres ended the season on a strong note, taking their series against the San Francisco Giants. They’ll now take their West Coast attitude into the Big Apple.

Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51): Tony Gonsolin returned from his forearm injury and will look to help the boys in blue when the divisional round begins.