MLB Playoff Picture: Updated Playoffs Standings For 2022
Bridget Mulcahy
Reaching the MLB postseason is often the barometer for a successful season, but many teams have aspirations beyond that. With an expanded field, there is more in-season movement and postseason berths.
There’s a great deal of movement regardingMLB playoff oddsand World Series odds.
Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff picture with updated playoff standings (as of September 30)
MLB Playoff Picture: AL
New York Yankees (96-59): The Yankees have already punched their ticket into the postseason and have been at the center of the baseball world since Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run.
Tampa Bay Rays (85-71): The Rays missed their first chance to clinch on Thursday and will head to Houston with the same goal in mind. One more victory or a Baltimore loss, and they will be celebrating clinching a playoff spot for a record-setting fourth year in a row.
Seattle Mariners (85-70): The drought will soon be over. The Mariners outlasted the Texas Rangers in extra innings Thursday night and reduced their magic number to one, closing in on their first playoff berth in 21 years.
MLB Playoff Picture: NL
New York Mets (98-58): The drama in the weekend series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has already begun. The Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Alvarez. With six games left to play in the regular season, the Mets hold a one-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. New York needs just one win across this three-game series to have the tie-breaker over Atlanta in the season series and bring the division title to Queens.
St. Louis Cardinals (90-66): They captured their first NL Central title since 2019 and gear up for postseason play, most likely as the third seed. It’s sure to be a heated round of postseason action, and the “bird gang” is ready.
San Diego Padres (86-70): There are a few question marks and concerns for the Padres and their star-studded lineup with just a few games remaining. They dropped another series to the Dodgers and didn’t seem to be playing their best baseball, yet their magic number dropped to three after a Miami Marlins comeback win over the Brewers on Thursday.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.