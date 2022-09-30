Reaching the MLB postseason is often the barometer for a successful season, but many teams have aspirations beyond that. With an expanded field, there is more in-season movement and postseason berths.

There’s a great deal of movement regarding MLB playoff odds and World Series odds.

Here’s a look at the current MLB playoff picture with updated playoff standings (as of September 30)

MLB Playoff Picture: AL

New York Yankees (96-59): The Yankees have already punched their ticket into the postseason and have been at the center of the baseball world since Aaron Judge’s record-tying home run.

Tampa Bay Rays (85-71): The Rays missed their first chance to clinch on Thursday and will head to Houston with the same goal in mind. One more victory or a Baltimore loss, and they will be celebrating clinching a playoff spot for a record-setting fourth year in a row.

Seattle Mariners (85-70): The drought will soon be over. The Mariners outlasted the Texas Rangers in extra innings Thursday night and reduced their magic number to one, closing in on their first playoff berth in 21 years.

MLB Playoff Picture: NL

New York Mets (98-58): The drama in the weekend series between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves has already begun. The Mets are calling up top prospect Francisco Alvarez. With six games left to play in the regular season, the Mets hold a one-game lead over the Braves in the NL East. New York needs just one win across this three-game series to have the tie-breaker over Atlanta in the season series and bring the division title to Queens.

St. Louis Cardinals (90-66): They captured their first NL Central title since 2019 and gear up for postseason play, most likely as the third seed. It’s sure to be a heated round of postseason action, and the “bird gang” is ready.

San Diego Padres (86-70): There are a few question marks and concerns for the Padres and their star-studded lineup with just a few games remaining. They dropped another series to the Dodgers and didn’t seem to be playing their best baseball, yet their magic number dropped to three after a Miami Marlins comeback win over the Brewers on Thursday.