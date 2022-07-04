Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Starting Lineups:

Twins

1. DH, Luis Arraez, .345, 4 HR, 27 RBI

2. CF, Byron Buxton, .227, 21 HR, 38 RBI

3. SS, Carlos Correa, .298, 9 HR, 29 RBI

4. RF, Max Kepler, .237, 8 HR, 35 RBI

5. 2B, Jorge Polanco, .241, 9 HR, 37 RBI

6. LF, Alex Kirilloff, .238, 1 HR, 12 RBI

7. 1B, Jose Miranda, .247, 5 HR, 22 RBI

8. 3B, Urshela, .260, 7 HR, 33 RBI

9. C, Ryan Jeffers, .282, 5 HR, 20 RBI

White Sox

1. SS, Tim Anderson, .335, 5 HR, 19 RBI

2. DH, Andrew Vaughn, .300, 7 HR, 33 RBI

3. CF, Luis Robert, .285, 8 HR, 38 RBI

4. 1B, José Abreu, .285, 9 HR, 35 RBI

5. RF, Gavin Sheets, .223, 5 HR, 14 RBI

6. 3B, Yoán Moncada, .189, 3 HR, 15 RBI

7. LF, A.J. Pollack .279, 4 HR, 23 RBI

8. 2B, Leury García, .196, 2 HR, 14 RBI

9. C, Seby Zavala, .279, 1 HR, 8 RBI

The Plus-Money Pick – Twins (+122)

After opening at +103 on the road against their division rivals, Chicago, the Twinkies have gained value with moneyline movement to +122 for tonight’s matchup.

Minnesota has been disrespected all year but continues to lead the AL Central. The Twins just recently became the favorites to take the division, despite leading the White Sox for much of the season. Minny jumped to the top of the division future board at +110, while the Pale Hose have dropped from number one to the runner-up spot with +155 odds.

The Twins have held the top spot in the division thanks to being the highest-scoring team in the Central. After missing large chunks almost every season, the finally healthy Byron Buxton leads the offense, already setting a new career-high in homers with 21 on the year. Buxton also leads the club with 45 runs.

Luis Arraez has been the perfect table-setter for the powerful center fielder. Arraez leads the majors with a .344 batting average and has the best on-base percentage (.419) in the American League.

Pitching has also been a strength in Minneapolis. The Twins have allowed the fewest runs of any team in the Central and have MLB ranks of sixth in WHIP (1.21) and seventh in ERA (3.67).

Rocco Baldelli’s bunch must feel good with Dylan Bundy on the mound tonight in Chicago. Bundy is a perfect 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA in seven career appearances, six of them starts, against the White Sox. The veteran righty handcuffed Chicago back on April 23rd. Bundy held the Sox to just four hits over five scoreless while striking out four in a 9-2 victory.

The Twins swept that three-game Spring set at Target Field, and we’re banking on them making it four-straight against Chicago this season and six in a row going back to 2021.