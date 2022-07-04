MLB Plus-Money Night Game (+122) Worth Taking This Fourth of July
joecervenka
Game Preview – Minnesota Twins @ Chicago White Sox – 8:10 PM ET
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 80°
Twins @ White Sox MoneyLine, Spread, Total, and Odds
Spread (Open): White Sox (-1.5/+146)
Spread (Current): Twins (+1.5/-166) White Sox (-1.5/+138
MoneyLine (Open): Twins (+103) @ White Sox (-121)
MoneyLine (Current): Twins (+122) @ White Sox (-144)
Game Total (Open): 9
Game Total (Current): 9 – Over (-122) Under (+100)
After opening at +103 on the road against their division rivals, Chicago, the Twinkies have gained value with moneyline movement to +122 for tonight’s matchup.
Minnesota has been disrespected all year but continues to lead the AL Central. The Twins just recently became the favorites to take the division, despite leading the White Sox for much of the season. Minny jumped to the top of the division future board at +110, while the Pale Hose have dropped from number one to the runner-up spot with +155 odds.
The Twins have held the top spot in the division thanks to being the highest-scoring team in the Central. After missing large chunks almost every season, the finally healthy Byron Buxton leads the offense, already setting a new career-high in homers with 21 on the year. Buxton also leads the club with 45 runs.
Luis Arraez has been the perfect table-setter for the powerful center fielder. Arraez leads the majors with a .344 batting average and has the best on-base percentage (.419) in the American League.
Pitching has also been a strength in Minneapolis. The Twins have allowed the fewest runs of any team in the Central and have MLB ranks of sixth in WHIP (1.21) and seventh in ERA (3.67).
Rocco Baldelli’s bunch must feel good with Dylan Bundy on the mound tonight in Chicago. Bundy is a perfect 5-0 with a 3.46 ERA in seven career appearances, six of them starts, against the White Sox. The veteran righty handcuffed Chicago back on April 23rd. Bundy held the Sox to just four hits over five scoreless while striking out four in a 9-2 victory.
The Twins swept that three-game Spring set at Target Field, and we’re banking on them making it four-straight against Chicago this season and six in a row going back to 2021.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.