MLB Requests Assistance From Federal Mediator to Resolve Lockout

The MLB has sought outside assistance from a federal mediator as they continue their negotiations with the MLB Players’ Association. The owners officially locked out the players on December 2, 2021, after they could not agree on a new collective bargaining agreement.

This is the ninth lockout in MLB history and the first since 1994-95.

Major League Baseball today requested immediate assistance of a federal mediator to help resolve the sport’s lockout, sources told ESPN. Under their request, the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service would help assist with the proceedings. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2022

To this point, talks haven’t resulted in meaningful progress between the two sides. The league and Players’ Association remain far apart on several key issues, including salary cap structure and player control over contract terms.

At face value, the request for mediation is a sign that the league hopes to avoid an extended lockout that would jeopardize the start of the regular season. For now, it appears increasingly unlikely that pitchers and catchers will report on time.

