MLB Suspended Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham 3 Games for Slap
George Kurtz
Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds was suspended for three games by Major League Baseball on Saturday, MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Pham was involved in an altercation with Joc Pederson of the San Francisco Giants prior to the game Friday. That altercation involved words being exchanged before Pham slapped Pederson across the face (think Will Smith).
What were they arguing about, you ask? Well, they were having a dispute via text about how to use injured reserve designations in a fantasy football league they are both in. You just can’t make this stuff up. Pham was kept out of the lineup last night per San Fran’s request and will miss the remainder of the series versus the Giants.
The Reds will start Vladimir Gutierrez on Saturday, while the Giants will have Alex Wood toe the rubber. The Reds are +100 (+1.5) on the run line and +152 on the money line, with an over/under of 10, over (-108), and under (-112). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
