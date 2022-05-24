MLB Suspends New York Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson For 1 Game

Donaldson’s suspension is due to “inappropriate comments” he made toward Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson on Saturday. There was also an undisclosed fine associated with the suspension.
MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, Michael Hill, said, “MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident. There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions. In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”
After Saturday’s game, Donaldson admitted to calling Anderson “Jackie”, referring to Jackie Robinson. Robinson famously broke the color barrier in baseball in 1947, becoming the first African American player to play in Major League Baseball. Anderson, who is Black, said he was offended by the comment.
Donaldson is appealing the suspension.
