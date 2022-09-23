Implementing the extra innings ghost runner rule has changed the game and made free baseball much more exciting, including MLB betting.
However, with the new rules catered to scoring faster, the importance of execution and getting the ghost runner home can swing momentum quickly. Extra-inning wins may point to the caliber of a team as the more they can succeed in these clutch situations, the more they will win overall.
So, let’s look at the leaders in extra-inning wins and see if late-game heroics translates into long-term success.
Here are the extra innings leaders as of September 22:
Cleveland Guardians (12-4)
The young core of Steven Kwan and company is creating something magical in Cleveland.
San Diego Padres (11-3)
The Padres have enough star power to propel them to extra-inning wins and key pieces off the bench that Bob Melvin can use how he pleases.
Tampa Bay Rays (10-9)
The Rays are poised to make the postseason, and they have had the “edge” in extra-inning games since the start of the season.
New York Mets (9-2)
Pete Alonso has been a huge reason for the New York Mets’ success in extra-inning games.
New York Yankees (10-7)
Speaking of New York, the Bronx Bombers have also had success in extra innings. Their record in extras is 10-7, with the most recent being on Thursday over the Boston Red Sox. These two exciting New York teams are headed into postseason play, and it’s sure to be a great month.
Team
Extra Innings Record
Cleveland Guardians
12-4
San Diego Padres
11-3
Tampa Bay Rays
10-9
New York Yankees
10-7
Seattle Mariners
9-5
New York Mets
9-2
Baltimore Orioles
8-4
Milwaukee Brewers
8-8
Philadelphia Phillies
7-5
Toronto Blue Jays
7-6
MLB Futures Betting
MLB futures are available at the online sportsbook throughout the year. With updatedMLB MVP odds, World Series odds, Cy Young odds,and more, you can place abet onlineover the winter, on Opening Day, or during the summer.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.