Implementing the extra innings ghost runner rule has changed the game and made free baseball much more exciting, including MLB betting.

However, with the new rules catered to scoring faster, the importance of execution and getting the ghost runner home can swing momentum quickly. Extra-inning wins may point to the caliber of a team as the more they can succeed in these clutch situations, the more they will win overall.

So, let’s look at the leaders in extra-inning wins and see if late-game heroics translates into long-term success.

Here are the extra innings leaders as of September 22:

Cleveland Guardians (12-4)