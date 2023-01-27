MLB Transactions: Notable Signings This Week

The Major League Baseball offseason is in full swing. While several high-profile players have already found a home for next season, a lot can happen between now and spring training. Here, we’ll keep track of every notable transaction, from major trades to big-name contracts.

Notable Signings This Week

Player Team Total Value Nelson Cruz San Diego Padres One year, $1 million Tommy Pham New York Mets One year, $6 million Michael A. Taylor Minnesota Twins Traded in exchange for LHP Evan Sisk and RHP Steven Cruz

This week, the most notable transactions all involved veteran players. Seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz officially signed with the Padres, outfielder Tommy Pham signed with the Mets, and Gold Glove winner Michael A. Taylor was traded to the Twins.

At 42 years old, Cruz will be entering his nineteenth MLB season. The four-time Silver Slugger has made seven trips to the postseason, including two World Series appearances with the Rangers. Last season with the Nationals, he batted .234 with a team-leading 64 RBIs, racking up 16 doubles, ten home runs, and 49 walks.

Pham, 34, spent last season with Cincinnati and Boston. In 144 games, he posted .236 overall with 17 home runs and 63 RBIs. His one-year deal with the Mets includes a $1 million signing bonus, a $5 million salary, and bonus incentives.

The Twins acquired Taylor in exchange for two relief pitching prospects. Last season with the Royals, he batted .245 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs. He will provide a solid backup option to Byron Buxton, who has battled injuries throughout his career.