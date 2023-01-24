The Major League Baseball offseason is in full swing. While a number of high-profile players have already found a home for next season, there’s a lot that can happen between now and spring training. Here, we’ll keep track of every notable transaction, from major trades to big-name contracts and everything in between.

Notable Signings This Week

Player Team Total Value Luis Arraez Miami Marlins Traded for RHP Pablo Lopez and Minor League INF Jose Salas, and Minor League OF Byron Chourio Pablo Lopez Minnesota Twins Traded with Minor League INF Jose Salas, and Minor League OF Byron Chourio for INF Luis Arraez Aroldis Chapman Kansas City Royals One-year, $3.75 million

On Friday, the Marlins and Twins finalized a deal to send AL slugger Luis Arraez to Miami in exchange for RHP Pablo Lopez and prospects. Arraez will add much-needed depth to the Marlins lineup. The 25-year-old batting champion finished last season, hitting .316/.375/.420 and scoring 88 runs. He will not become a free agent until after the 2025 season. Along with Lopez, the Marlins also included shortstop Jose Salas, 19, and outfielder Byron Chourio, 17, in the deal.

According to MLB, the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman is the Royals’ first significant bullpen addition of the offseason. While the famed closer is a strong start, the team still lacks middle relief arms.