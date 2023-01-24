The Major League Baseball offseason is in full swing. While a number of high-profile players have already found a home for next season, there’s a lot that can happen between now and spring training. Here, we’ll keep track of every notable transaction, from major trades to big-name contracts and everything in between.
Notable Signings This Week
Player
Team
Total Value
Luis Arraez
Miami Marlins
Traded for RHP Pablo Lopez and Minor League INF Jose Salas, and Minor League OF Byron Chourio
Pablo Lopez
Minnesota Twins
Traded with Minor League INF Jose Salas, and Minor League OF Byron Chourio for INF Luis Arraez
Aroldis Chapman
Kansas City Royals
One-year, $3.75 million
On Friday, the Marlins and Twins finalized a deal to send AL slugger Luis Arraez to Miami in exchange for RHP Pablo Lopez and prospects. Arraez will add much-needed depth to the Marlins lineup. The 25-year-old batting champion finished last season, hitting .316/.375/.420 and scoring 88 runs. He will not become a free agent until after the 2025 season. Along with Lopez, the Marlins also included shortstop Jose Salas, 19, and outfielder Byron Chourio, 17, in the deal.
According to MLB, the Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with seven-time All-Star reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman is the Royals’ first significant bullpen addition of the offseason. While the famed closer is a strong start, the team still lacks middle relief arms.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.