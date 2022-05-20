MLB World Series Odds And Power Rankings: Astros Streaking

The Houston Astros’ play of late has caused a slight increase in their odds, being one of the hottest teams in baseball throughout May.

Below are the top ten favorites to win the World Series from the FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Los Angeles Dodgers +460 (Last week: +430, #1)

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to truck along at the top spot on the odds power rankings, and there’s no reason for them not to be there. They lead the National League with a 25-12 record.

2. New York Yankees +600 (Last week: +750, #2)

Aaron Judge is leading the New York Yankees to new heights with 14 home runs and an OPS of 1.045 through 137 at-bats. The Yankees own the best record in baseball at 28-10 and lead the AL East by five games. If the Bronx Bombers continue to play this well, they could challenge the Dodgers for the top spot.

3. New York Mets +800 (Last week: +800, #3)

The New York Mets have continued to find success and lead the NL East by seven games. However, there are question marks surrounding how sustainable that is right now. Injuries to Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom will hamper the Mets’ rotation.

4. Houston Astros +900 (Last week: +950, #4)

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros are quietly sitting atop the AL West and have had a solid start to the season. The Astros second baseman has eight home runs and an OPS of .935.

5. Toronto Blue Jays +1000 (Last week: +1000, #5)

The Toronto Blue Jays are the first team on this list that is struggling at the moment. They’ve lost seven of ten and are sitting just two games above .500. Injuries and underperforming players are the stories right now in Canada.

6. Milwaukee Brewers +1200 (Last week: +1300, #6)

Christian Yelich is enjoying an excellent bounce-back season for the Milwaukee Brewers and has found his stroke as of late. The Brewers continue to be the class of the NL Central with a record of 24-14.

7. Atlanta Braves +1500 (Last week: +1300, #6)

Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves have been consistently inconsistent to start the 2022 campaign. It’s hard to say what the core issues are in Atlanta, but this roster is much better than their 17-21 record suggests.

8. Chicago White Sox +1700 (Last week: +1500, #8)

The Chicago White Sox are hanging around in the AL Central after a slow start to the year and sit with a .500 record at 19-19. Tim Anderson and Luis Robert have carried the weight offensively, but the rest of the squad isn’t executing.

9. (Tie) Los Angeles Angels +1800 (Last week: +2000, #9)

Mike Trout is back to his MVP-caliber form this season. He’s slugged ten home runs and has a 1.120 OPS. The Angels own a wild card spot in the AL and sit just 1.5 games back of the Astros.

9. (Tie) San Diego Padres +1800 (Last week: +2000, #9)

Like Trout, Manny Machado is back as an MVP candidate this year, tallying a 2.8 WAR while hitting .355 and driving in 23 runs. San Diego is just 1.5 games back of the powerhouse Dodgers in the NL West.

The current World Series Odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook: